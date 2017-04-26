ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --Fans are geared up to paint the Honda Center orange Wednesday as the Anaheim Ducks take on the Edmonton Oilers in game one of the second round in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
The Anaheim Ducks Power Players and Wild Wing were on the ice early Wednesday morning, getting hyped before the big game at 7 p.m.
The Power Players encouraged fans to bring high energy to the game, adding that rally towels are set and ready for all 17,000 seats.
The Anaheim Ducks is the only team left in California in the playoffs.
Here we go. Game 1 prep underway. #PaintItOrange pic.twitter.com/A3e22ujVQ3— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) April 26, 2017