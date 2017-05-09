SPORTS

Anaheim Ducks look to breakthrough in Game 7

EMBED </>More Videos

The Anaheim Ducks will battle the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of their NHL Playoff series. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
The Anaheim Ducks are looking to breakthrough against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of their NHL Playoff matchup Wednesday evening.

The Ducks have played in eight Game 7 contest and have only prevailed in two of those games.

"In both winning and losing, I think you learn something along the way. You take more out of losing most of the time," said Ryan Getzlaf, the captain of the Ducks. "There's a certain accountability that you have to put upon yourself to go out and perform and play the game. Try not to overthink it and go out there and play the way we know we can.

Anaheim plays Edmonton at 7 p.m.

In the video player above, ABC7's Curt Sandoval breaks down the match up for Game 7.
Related Topics:
sportsAnaheim DucksEdmonton Oilersnhlnhl playoffsAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Angels hope to avoid DL stint for Mike Trout (tight left hamstring)
Angels minor leaguer John Lamb banned 50 games for drug of abuse
Kings sign forward Tanner Pearson to four-year contract
LaVar Ball: Michael Jordan can't sell $495 shoes because he's not Lonzo
More Sports
Top Stories
Trump fires FBI Director Comey, White House says
One arrested after fight on Southwest flight caught on video
Small dog chases large bear through yard of Bradbury home
'I will kill your family': Crenshaw arsonist leaves behind death threat
4 killed, 1 critically injured in fiery rollover crash in Highland
Man convicted in 2001 murder of pregnant girlfriend, unborn son
SoCal doctor develops program to reduce ACL tears for female athletes
Show More
Missing NorCal college student found dead
Woman dragged by SUV in Whittier attempted robbery
New video may hold clues in Harbor City deadly shooting
Unmarked sheriff's department cruiser stolen in Alhambra
Man found guilty in case of missing 15-year-old CA girl
More News
Top Video
One arrested after fight on Southwest flight caught on video
'I will kill your family': Crenshaw arsonist leaves behind death threat
4 killed, 1 critically injured in fiery rollover crash in Highland
Woman dragged by SUV in Whittier attempted robbery
More Video