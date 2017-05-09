Anaheim Ducks look to breakthrough in Game 7

The Anaheim Ducks are looking to breakthrough against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of their NHL Playoff matchup Wednesday evening.The Ducks have played in eight Game 7 contest and have only prevailed in two of those games."In both winning and losing, I think you learn something along the way. You take more out of losing most of the time," said Ryan Getzlaf, the captain of the Ducks. "There's a certain accountability that you have to put upon yourself to go out and perform and play the game. Try not to overthink it and go out there and play the way we know we can.Anaheim plays Edmonton at 7 p.m.