Congrats to @carlosbeltran15 on an amazing career! We only played together for a short time but what a ride we had! I learned a lot about what being a veteran means and the impact we can have. You’re an amazing teammate and leader. What a way to bow out... a World Champion! — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) November 13, 2017

Houston Astros outfielder and veteran baseball player Carlos Beltran is saying "Muchas Gracias, beisbol" as he announced his retirement Monday.In a post in the Players' Tribune, Beltran confirmed that he is leaving the game of baseball after nearly 20 years in the league and riding off in his white Rolls-Royce."Throughout my career I tried to get as much knowledge out of every opportunity as I could. I would look around the league at the players who I had the ultimate respect and admiration for - guys like Bernie Williams, Jeff Bagwell, Craig Biggio, Carlos Delgado, Iván Rodríguez, Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter, among others - and I would follow Chi Chi's advice. I would ask these players, 'Hey, what have you got for me? What can I do to be a better ballplayer?'" Beltran wrote.Beltran joined the Astros this past season to win his first World Series title in his career. He previously played with several teams including the Kansas City Royals, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees and Texas Rangers."I am blessed to have shared all of my experiences with my wife and my three kids, my family and friends. To have so many loving fans. To have been able to build a school in Puerto Rico and change the lives of so many kids. To have won the Roberto Clemente Award, which is the greatest honor I could have ever received as a ballplayer. And I am blessed to be a champion. But now, my time as a player has come to an end. Today, I am officially announcing my retirement. Muchas gracias, béisbol. I can't wait for what the next chapter holds." Beltran wrote.