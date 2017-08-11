SPORTS

Carlos Vela introduced as Los Angeles Football Club's 1st player

EMBED </>More Videos

Mexican soccer star Carlos Vela was officially introduced as the first player for the Los Angeles Football Club. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Carlos Vela is the new face of the Los Angeles Football Club.

Manager Bob Bradley says he intends to build his team around the Mexican international striker.

LAFC is still seven months from its major league soccer debut, but the franchise laid the cornerstone of its foundation on Friday when it introduced Vela.

"It's a big day for me," Vela said. "I'm the first player on this team. This is an honor. It's a lot of responsibility to be the first. I want to make a good history with you, and I hope we can enjoy a good time, win -- so thank you."

The 28-year-old has played the last six seasons in Spain and has been a mainstay on the Mexican National Team.

The club's ownership group includes comedian Will Ferrell. They will play at the brand new Bank of America Stadium being built at Exposition Park.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportssoccerLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Lonzo Ball, Markelle Fultz and Kevin Durant praised in NBA 2K ratings
LA 2028: City Council gives green light to bring games to LA
Ezekiel Elliott suspended 6 games in domestic violence case
Kings' maker: Franchise legend Rob Blake is ready to right Los Angeles' ship
More Sports
Top Stories
3 arrested in fatal shooting of 12-year-old Victorville girl
Family relieved after dad's deportation order thrown out
Driver recounts hit-and-run on 10 Freeway in Rialto
LA 2028: City Council gives green light to bring games to LA
Trump warns North Korea that US is 'locked and loaded'
Ezekiel Elliott suspended 6 games in domestic violence case
Bear takes relaxing dip in Granada Hills pool
VIDEO: Impatient dog honks to get owner's attention
Show More
Firefighters extinguish series of car fires in South LA
Woman sentenced in hit-and-run death of Marcus Kowal's son
VIDEO: Car plunges 7 floors in parking garage
Preliminary magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes central Philippines
Palisades home where standoff occurred owned by Tamme McCaule
More News
Top Video
Driver recounts hit-and-run on 10 Freeway in Rialto
Family relieved after dad's deportation order thrown out
3 arrested in fatal shooting of 12-year-old Victorville girl
Ezekiel Elliott suspended 6 games in domestic violence case
More Video