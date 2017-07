Chargers 2017 training camp schedule

ABC7 is counting down to the beginning of the Los Angeles Chargers training camp!Starting Sunday, July 30, ABC7 will take to the field with the players at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa.All practices are open to the public, and the best part is, they are free!You will also get a chance to meet the players and get autographs.Sunday, July 3010 a.m. - noonMonday, July 3110 a.m. - noonTuesday, Aug. 110 a.m. - noonWednesday, Aug. 210 a.m. - noonFriday, Aug. 410 a.m. - noonSaturday, Aug. 54:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. - joint practice with Rams at StubHub CenterMonday, Aug. 710 a.m. - noonTuesday, Aug. 810 a.m. - noonWednesday, Aug. 94:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. - joint practice with Rams at UC IrvineFriday, Aug. 1110 a.m. - noonTuesday, Aug. 1510 a.m. - noonWednesday, Aug. 1610 a.m. - noonThursday, Aug. 1710 a.m. - noon - joint practice with SaintsFriday, Aug. 1810 a.m. - noon - joint practice with SaintsTuesday, Aug. 2210 a.m. - noonWhile you can walk-ups are welcome, fans are encouraged to reserve free bleacher seating passes. For more information, visit chargers.com/schedule/training-camp-schedule