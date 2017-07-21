Chargers 2017 training camp schedule

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) --ABC7 is counting down to the beginning of the Los Angeles Chargers training camp!
Starting Sunday, July 30, ABC7 will take to the field with the players at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa.
All practices are open to the public, and the best part is, they are free!
You will also get a chance to meet the players and get autographs.
Sunday, July 30
10 a.m. - noon
Monday, July 31
10 a.m. - noon
Tuesday, Aug. 1
10 a.m. - noon
Wednesday, Aug. 2
10 a.m. - noon
Friday, Aug. 4
10 a.m. - noon
Saturday, Aug. 5
4:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. - joint practice with Rams at StubHub Center
Monday, Aug. 7
10 a.m. - noon
Tuesday, Aug. 8
10 a.m. - noon
Wednesday, Aug. 9
4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. - joint practice with Rams at UC Irvine
Friday, Aug. 11
10 a.m. - noon
Tuesday, Aug. 15
10 a.m. - noon
Wednesday, Aug. 16
10 a.m. - noon
Thursday, Aug. 17
10 a.m. - noon - joint practice with Saints
Friday, Aug. 18
10 a.m. - noon - joint practice with Saints
Tuesday, Aug. 22
10 a.m. - noon
While you can walk-ups are welcome, fans are encouraged to reserve free bleacher seating passes. For more information, visit chargers.com/schedule/training-camp-schedule.