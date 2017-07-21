SPORTS

Chargers 2017 training camp schedule

(Los Angeles Chargers)

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) --
ABC7 is counting down to the beginning of the Los Angeles Chargers training camp!

Starting Sunday, July 30, ABC7 will take to the field with the players at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa.

All practices are open to the public, and the best part is, they are free!

You will also get a chance to meet the players and get autographs.

Sunday, July 30
10 a.m. - noon

Monday, July 31
10 a.m. - noon

Tuesday, Aug. 1
10 a.m. - noon

Wednesday, Aug. 2
10 a.m. - noon

Friday, Aug. 4

10 a.m. - noon

Saturday, Aug. 5
4:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. - joint practice with Rams at StubHub Center

Monday, Aug. 7
10 a.m. - noon

Tuesday, Aug. 8
10 a.m. - noon

Wednesday, Aug. 9
4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. - joint practice with Rams at UC Irvine

Friday, Aug. 11
10 a.m. - noon

Tuesday, Aug. 15
10 a.m. - noon

Wednesday, Aug. 16
10 a.m. - noon

Thursday, Aug. 17
10 a.m. - noon - joint practice with Saints

Friday, Aug. 18
10 a.m. - noon - joint practice with Saints

Tuesday, Aug. 22
10 a.m. - noon

While you can walk-ups are welcome, fans are encouraged to reserve free bleacher seating passes. For more information, visit chargers.com/schedule/training-camp-schedule.
