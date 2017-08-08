LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Chargers Head Coach Anthony Lynn talks about training camp

EMBED </>More Videos

Chargers head Coach Anthony Lynn talks to the media about day 8 of training camp. (KABC)

Chargers head Coach Anthony Lynn talks to the media about training camp.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles ChargersnflfootballCosta MesaOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
Chargers tackle Joe Barksdale talks about training camp
Chargers Tight End Antonio Gates talks about his trip to the Hall of Fame
Cardale Jones responds to Josh Rosen: "Chill bro, play school"
New Chargers, Rams stadium renderings show arena details
More Los Angeles Chargers
SPORTS
Clayton Kershaw throws on flat ground and hopes for bullpen by weekend
Chargers tackle Joe Barksdale talks about training camp
Chargers Tight End Antonio Gates talks about his trip to the Hall of Fame
World Police and Fire Games kick off at LA Coliseum
More Sports
Top Stories
Glen Campbell, country music legend, dies at 81
Disney launching streaming service, pulling content off Netflix
Flea medication mix-up almost kills 2 Ventura cats, owner says
SoCal hospitals make list of nation's best
Hemet student diagnosed with tuberculosis
2 strong quakes strike southwest, northwest regions of China
Search scaled back for Joshua Tree missing couple amid few leads
President Trump warns North Korea of 'fire and fury'
Show More
Hey now! Jeffrey Tambor gets his Hollywood star
Residents say recycLA program is smelly and costly
Baby gray whale spotted at Baby Beach in Dana Point
Drone protesters shut down LA Police Commission meeting
Officers help El Segundo teen replace stolen college money
More News
Top Video
Glen Campbell, country music legend, dies at 81
Officers help El Segundo teen replace stolen college money
Flea medication mix-up almost kills 2 Ventura cats, owner says
Disney launching streaming service, pulling content off Netflix
More Video