LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
Chargers Head Coach Anthony Lynn talks about training camp
Chargers head Coach Anthony Lynn talks to the media about day 8 of training camp. (KABC)
KABC
Tuesday, August 08, 2017 06:46PM
Chargers head Coach Anthony Lynn talks to the media about training camp.
Related Topics:
sports
Los Angeles Chargers
nfl
football
Costa Mesa
Orange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KABC-TV Los Angeles