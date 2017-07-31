SPORTS

Chargers' Costa Mesa training camp offers plenty for fans

The Los Angeles Chargers training camp in Costa Mesa offered plenty of activities for kids. (KABC)

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Chargers held their second day of training camp on Monday and offered fans plenty to do as they get ready for the team's inaugural season in their new home.

The team's training camp is held at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Fairview Road.

For a look at what activities the team is offering for fans, watch the video above.

Below: ABC7 viewers share their Los Angeles Chargers photos using #abc7chargers and #fightforla.

