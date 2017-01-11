SPORTS

Chargers to announce plans for move to LA, ESPN reports

San Diego Chargers CEO Dean Spanos talks on the field before an NFL pre-season football game on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2014 in San Diego.

The San Diego Chargers intend to announce plans as early as Thursday to move to Los Angeles, ESPN is reporting.

The team has been based in San Diego since 1961, but recently failed in efforts to obtain public financing to help pay for a new stadium.

The team has notified the NFL of its intent to move to Los Angeles for the 2017 season, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.



It is believed they would share the Coliseum with the Rams until a new $2.6 billion stadium is built in Inglewood to house both teams by 2019.

During a meeting of team owners last year, the Chargers were given an option to relocate to Los Angeles with a deadline of Jan. 15, 2017.

DEVELOPING: We will provide updates as they become available.
