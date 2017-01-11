Chargers to announce plans for move to LA, ESPN reports

The team has been based in San Diego since 1961, but recently failed in efforts to obtain public financing to help pay for a new stadium.
The team has notified the NFL of its intent to move to Los Angeles for the 2017 season, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Chargers set to announce they now are moving to Los Angeles, league sources tell ESPN.... https://t.co/eugPYGUBEd— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2017
It is believed they would share the Coliseum with the Rams until a new $2.6 billion stadium is built in Inglewood to house both teams by 2019.
During a meeting of team owners last year, the Chargers were given an option to relocate to Los Angeles with a deadline of Jan. 15, 2017.
