CARSON, Calif. (KABC) --The Los Angeles Chargers are taking on the Seattle Seahawks Sunday in their first preseason game. Thousands of fans will head to the StubHub Center in Carson to cheer on their team!
The arena was transformed overnight, changing from professional soccer to professional football. Crews worked hours on end to get the field ready for Sunday's game.
The Chargers go against the Seattle Seahawks at 5 p.m. It will be the first of three preseason games for the team.
ABC7 will be hosting a pre-show at 4 p.m. as well as a post-show with analysis and team interviews.
Get the latest details in Jade Hernandez's report above from Eyewitness News at 7 a.m.