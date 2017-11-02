Hours after a heartbreaking loss to the Astros in Wednesday night's Game 7 of the World Series, Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish issued a heartfelt statement in which he said the series "disappointment" was "due to my lack of performance."Posted on social media following Houston's decisive 5-1 victory at Dodger Stadium, Darvish's remarks began with an expression of gratitude."I couldn't have finished the season with a new team in another city without the support of the amazing fans, teammates and staff," he said. "In just three months, I've learned a lot about the city of LA and how courteous fans kept me going even when I was not in my best condition."Acquired from the Texas Rangers on July 31, Darvish's World Series record was 0-2 after he lasted 1 2/3 innings in both his starts - the two shortest of his career."This pain is going to stay in me for a while," the four-time All-Star said through a translator as the Astros celebrated at Chavez Ravine. Meanwhile, many fans and commentators heaped much of the blame for the loss on him.During Game 3, Darvish was the target of a racist gesture by Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel. On Wednesday, Gurriel tipped his helmet to Darvish before stepping in for his first at-bat of the game."I just tried not to hit him," Darvish said. "What happened didn't affect me at all."Later, in his statement, Darvish said the series "resulted in a disappointment due to my lack of performance, but I will carry this experience to the future.""I am honored to be part of this organization and play baseball with the support of great fans," he added. "Again, thank you very much."