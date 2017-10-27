Dodger fans catch flights to Houston for World Series

There was lots of Dodger blue in the United terminal at LAX. Some fans headed home after flying in from all over the country for Wednesday's game. Others headed to Houston for Game 3."It's a little bit cheaper to get out there honestly. Ticket prices are wild here in LA. It's pretty expensive in Houston too, but a little bit more doable," said Joe Routt who flew to Houston Thursday from LAX.Routt plans to stay with family and attend all three games in Houston. He can't imagine anyone calling baseball boring after Wednesday's game."It's going to be a lot of Texans out there. Lots of Astros fans, but the Dodgers travel well. I think it's going to be a good show," said Routt.United Airlines operates 10 non-stop flights per day to Houston, so that means that Dodger fans headed to Texas may have to sit next to Astros fans headed home."Stay here. Save your money. I think that would probably be the best thing for you. It could be a pretty quick wrap-up of the series in Houston so that would be my advice," said Houston Astros fan Scott Gilliland.Or you could be sitting next to someone working the games, like World Series broadcaster Joe Buck. He still can't get over Wednesday's first pitch event starring the one and only, Vin Scully."I've never seen one as special as that. So, I realized how he touched Dodger fans out here, but for me as a kid growing up in St. Louis, that's how I knew national baseball on TV, was through Vin Scully, so I've known him as a friend and I admire the heck out of him. He's a wonderful human being," said Buck.