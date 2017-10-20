EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2552506" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dodgers fans shut down an East Los Angeles intersection as they celebrated the National League pennant win for their beloved team.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans cheered, waved flags, gathered in the streets and purchased merchandise as their beloved team beat the Chicago Cubs, earning a trip to the World Series Thursday night.In East L.A., dozens of fans gathered in their Dodger gear at the corner of Atlantic and Whittier boulevards, waving down cars that passed the intersection. A small band even arrived, playing music for the excited fans.The fans dispersed around 10:30 p.m. after L.A. County sheriff's deputies shut down the intersection and blocked them for spilling out farther onto the streets.Deputies shot pepper balls at some of the fans who refused to immediately leave, causing the rest of the remaining group to flee the scene.Some people also drove to Dodger Stadium and hung out along Stadium Way waving Dodger flags and taking selfies near the arena sign.Hundreds of dedicated Dodger buffs packed bars and restaurants for a chance to see the historic event. Cheers filled the rooms during the win and especially with Enrique Hernandez's three-home-run and seven-RBI performance."It was awesome. Kike - that's my boy. I love him! He did it," fan Patti Rivero said. "Oh my god. I'm so happy. We are so happy. We've been waiting for this for 29 years. It's about time! We're going to win it all."City Hall, the U.S. Bank building and other structures in downtown lit up in Dodger Blue to celebrate the milestone.Many fans also headed to Dick's Sporting Goods stores around L.A. County, where at least 15 locations were open late so customers could grab the coveted World Series gear.The businesses wheeled out the gear the moment the Dodgers won the NLCS. Fans said they were nervous stuff would sell out and headed to the stores as fast as they could.Within a few hours of the win, some of the clothing items were sold out."I had a feeling this whole season that we were going to win and sure enough we did," Pasadena resident Janie Burnett said.Store employees at the Pasadena location said their business would stay open as long as customers wanted to get their gear. For those who might miss out on the late-night sale, the stores reopen at 6 a.m. Friday.The Dodgers defeated the Cubs 11-1 in Game 5 of the National League championship series, bringing an end to a 29-year drought for the World Series.The team has home-field advantage when they face off against either the New York Yankees or Houston Astros on Tuesday.