Dodger legend and World Series champion Steve Garvey had some key advice for the boys in blue ahead of Game One against the Houston Astros on Tuesday.Garvey said keeping focus will be crucial."What I tell them is, take this big stage and shrink it to a theater in the round and focus on that," he said.Garvey also said players should try to block out the "extraneous things" and just focus on their individual roles."If you're an infielder, what do I do if the ball is hit to me? If you're on the mound, you're going to throw strikes. If I'm an outfielder, shade one way or another depending on pitches. It's going to be important to work together as a team," he said.Game One of the World Series kicks off at 5:09 p.m. at Dodger Stadium. It's the first World Series game at Dodger Stadium since 1988.Watch Ashley Brewer's full interview with Steve in the video above from Eyewitness News at 6 a.m. in the video above.