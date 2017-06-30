ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --Some Dodgers and Angels fans got into a melee during a Freeway Series game at Angel Stadium in Anaheim Thursday night.
It was unclear what started the fight, but a man can be heard screaming that someone insulted veterans in a video captured by a witness.
The video shows several men and women getting into scuffles and rolling on the ground as security guards try to break up the multiple fights.
Anaheim police said they were investigating the incident.
The brawls come only a few days after fists flew at Dodger Stadium Monday night between several fans in the stands.
One of the men, who was wearing an Angels jersey, was seen with a bloody face and walked off by security guards from the stadium's outfield pavilion.