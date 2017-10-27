LOS ANGELES DODGERS

Dodgers donuts being served at Blinkie's Donut Emporium in Woodland Hills

EMBED </>More Videos

The Los Angeles Dodgers being in the World Series is a treat for L.A., but it's especially sweet for Blinkie's Donut Emporium in Woodland Hills because they're making special Dodgers pastries. (KABC)

By
WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Dodgers being in the World Series is a treat for L.A., but it's especially sweet for one bakery in Woodland Hills because they're making special Dodgers pastries.

Donuts, bagels and other tasty favorites are being covered in blue at Blinkie's Donut Emporium for Dodgers fans ahead of Game 3 of the series on Friday.

To get a taste of the popular treats, head to Blinkie's, located at 4884 Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

Watch John Gregory's full report in the video above.

For complete coverage of the Los Angeles Dodgers, visit abc7.com/dodgers.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles DodgersHouston AstrosMLBbaseballworld seriesLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
LOS ANGELES DODGERS
Astros' Hinch stands by struggling closer Giles
Help us rank the best hair of the World Series
How the Dodgers turned Yu Darvish into a better version of himself
How do the Astros, Dodgers move on from the Game 2 insanity?
More Los Angeles Dodgers
SPORTS
Ducks, Flyers lose key defensemen before matchup
Astros' Hinch stands by struggling closer Giles
Help us rank the best hair of the World Series
How the Dodgers turned Yu Darvish into a better version of himself
More Sports
Top Stories
Wildomar Fire doubles in size to 700 acres; 200 homes evacuated
Dodgers, LA fans ready for a win in Game 3 against Astros
3 officers charged in 2015 beating of teen boy at LA County Fair
Jeff Bezos reclaims 'richest person the world'
Trump border wall prototypes to be tested with hammers, axes
Trump responds to Tom Steyer urging impeachment
Dodgers fans show off their team spirit during World Series
Unsealed jail videos show violent inmate extractions
Show More
Hide the chocolate! Halloween safety tips for pet owners
Drunk uncle made 11-year-old nephew drive to avoid DUI, Port Hueneme police say
Trump declares US opioid emergency but pledges no new money
Driver moves car through crowd of protesters in Brea intersection
Selma Blair, Rachel McAdams tell Toback harassment stories
More News
Top Video
Wildomar Fire doubles in size to 700 acres; 200 homes evacuated
Dodgers, LA fans ready for a win in Game 3 against Astros
Jeff Bezos reclaims 'richest person the world'
3 officers charged in 2015 beating of teen boy at LA County Fair
More Video