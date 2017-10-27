Game 3 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros is set to start Friday afternoon in Texas, and players, along with their fans, are preparing early for the big game.The series is tied at one game apiece after the Dodgers split the first two games in Los Angeles.Pitcher Yu Darvish will be on the mound for the Dodgers in Game 3. He will be going against Lance McCullers Jr. for the Astros. Both sides said they're ready. They arrived in Houston on Thursday."We do a great of looking at each game individually and if you get on the streak, which we were on this year, you can look at it as momentum, but I do believe that every day we come to the field there's a certain mindset for us to win a baseball game, and whether we're in that really good streak or in that slow that we had, our mindset was the same. Obviously, it starts with the pitching and we expect Yu to spit out a good one tomorrow. We're going to kind of follow his lead," said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts at a Thursday press conference.The roof at Minute Maid Park will be closed Friday night, which gives the Astros an edge with some major crowd noise.Meantime, Dodger fans have been cheering all morning long in Houston for the boys in blue.One fan said he's going to all of the World Series games until the Dodgers win the whole thing.Houston Texans star J.J. Watt will throw out the first pitch for Game 3 at 5:20 p.m. PST.