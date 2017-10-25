George Springer hit a two-run drive in the 11th inning and the Houston Astros won a thrilling home run derby at Dodger Stadium, beating Los Angeles 7-6 Wednesday night to tie the World Series at one game apiece.On a night of dramatic swings and a World Series-record eight home runs, Marwin Gonzalez stunned the Dodger Stadium crowd with a solo shot off dominant closer Kenley Jansen in the ninth that made it 3-all.Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa hit consecutive home runs against Josh Fields in the 10th to build a 5-3 Astros lead.Puig homered off Ken Giles starting the bottom of the 10th and Enrique Hernandez knotted the score 5-5 with a two-out RBI single.Devenski entered and with Hernandez at second, a wild pickoff throw headed toward center field before it struck second base umpire Laz Diaz. An incredulous Hernandez put both hands on his head, unable to advance, and he was stranded when Chris Taylor flied out.Cameron Maybin, who had entered in the 10th, singled leading off the 11th against Brandon McCarthy, a surprise addition to the Dodgers' World Series roster who was pitching for the first time since Oct. 1. Maybin stole second and Springer hit a drive to center for a 7-5 lead, just the third 11th-inning home run in the Series after shots by Kirby Puckett in 1991 and David Freese in 2011.The teams are now tied at 1-1 in the series.Game 3 will be held Friday at Minute Maid Park in Houston at 5:09 p.m. Lance McCullers Jr. starts for the Astros and Yu Darvish for the Dodgers.