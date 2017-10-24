Over the last 30 years, Gary Cypres has been amassing what he believes is the largest collection of Dodgers memorabilia in the world.It's now housed in the 32,000-square-foot Sports Museum of Los Angeles, a private space used for charity events."You have to go back in time and realize that baseball clubs weren't particularly interested in their history," Cypres said.He grew up in the Bronx as a Yankees fan, but started getting interested in the history of the Dodgers when he moved to Los Angeles.An avid collector, he set out to create something no one else had. Over the course of the last three decades, he feels that he's succeeded."I've accumulated basically the history of the Dodgers, from their founding in 1883 right through the present," Cypres said.The collection has everything from the documents that established the franchise in the National League, to Babe Ruth's jersey, to a room full of memorabilia from the Dodgers' 1988 World Series victory.