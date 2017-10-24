ELYSIAN PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --In more than a century of playing baseball, the Dodgers have had just seven organists pumping up the crowd at the home field.
Dieter Ruehle is now in his second season as the organist at Dodger Stadium and he's thrilled to have gotten a chance to perform in a World Series so early in his team career.
"We're down to the final two teams. It's super-exciting for me," he said.
Ruehle replaced organist Nancy Bea Hefley, who retired in 2015 after 28 years with the team.
He had already been occasionally filling in for her. Plus, he was already quite the fixture in the Los Angeles sports-music world before he started at Dodger Stadium. He's also the organist for Lakers and Kings games at Staples Center.
