Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood has been added to the National League All-Star team.Wood pitched three-hit ball over seven innings to start the season 10-0, and the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers beat the second-place Arizona Diamondbacks 1-0 on Wednesday night.Wood is the first Dodgers starter to reach 10-0 since Don Newcombe in 1955. The left-hander hasn't lost since May 30, 2016, which is a span of 13 consecutive starts."It'll be cool to even be mentioned with him, so it's pretty neat," Wood said.Wood is the only replacement to join the National League squad. He's taking the place of teammate Clayton Kershaw, who is the Dodgers' scheduled starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Royals.This is Wood's first All-Star selection in his five-year career. The 26-year-old, who has a 1.67 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings, joins teammates Cody Bellinger, Kenley Jansen, Corey Seager and Justin Turner on the active roster. The Dodgers' six All-Star selections, including Kershaw, are the most of any NL team.