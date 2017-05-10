SPORTS

Ducks beat Oilers 2-1 in Game 7, advance to Western Conference finals

Anaheim Ducks center Andrew Cogliano celebrates after scoring during the second period in Game 7 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

ANAHEIM, --
Nick Ritchie scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Anaheim Ducks ended their streak of five straight Game 7 losses with a 2-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night, advancing to the Western Conference finals for the second time in three years.

Andrew Cogliano scored the tying goal midway through the second period for the Ducks, who had blown a 3-2 series lead and lost a Game 7 on home ice in four consecutive seasons.

After a rally from an early deficit and a strong defensive performance to back John Gibson's 23 saves, the Ducks ended their ignominious streak and moved halfway to the franchise's second Stanley Cup title.

Anaheim will host the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of the conference finals Friday night.
