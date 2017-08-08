SPORTS

'ESPN8: The Ocho' airing unconventional sports for one day

A still from the 2004 movie ''Dodgeball'' (DodgeballMovie/Facebook)

On Tuesday, sports fan get to see unconventional sporting events, "the Finest in Seldom Seen Sports," inspired by the movie Dodgeball.

For one day, ESPNU has become ESPN8 ("The Ocho"), airing competitions in disc golf, cornhole, arm wrestling and more. It all happens on the appropriate date of 8/8.

The network clarified for fans of the 2004 movie, "Unfortunately, Cotton McKnight and Pepper Brooks will not be on-hand to provide colorful commentary of all these great events."

Here's the full line-up of events:

Midnight: 2016 American Disc Golf Championship
2 a.m. 2016 WFTDA Roller Derby Championships
4 a.m. 2016 Sky Zone Ultimate Trampoline Dodgeball
5:30 a.m. Firefighters World Challenge XXV
8 a.m. 2016 Kabaddi World Cup Final
9 a.m. World Darts Championship
11:30 a.m. Arm Wrestling: Best of WAL 2016 Championship
12:30 p.m. 2017 Championship of Bags (Cornhole)
2:30 p.m. EVO 2017 World Championship - Street Fighter
5:00 p.m. Moxie Games
7 p.m. U.S. Open Ultimate Championship

See ESPN's announcement for a more detailed description of events.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ESPN and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsESPNbizarremovies
Load Comments
SPORTS
Orioles look to continue surge vs. Angels
Mike Trout picks up 1,000th career hit on his 26th birthday
Machado's grand slam upstages Trout, Orioles beat Angels 6-2
Don Baylor, who won MVP with Angels and World Series with Twins, dies at 68
More Sports
Top Stories
Vigil held for mother of 3 who was shot, killed in Montebello
210 Fwy closures to impact drivers through Saturday
Sylmar stabbing victim was saving for ring, family says
Original Godzilla suit actor Haruo Nakajima dies
'Guardians' cast, director release retro music video
Ex-fire explorer charged w/ arson in 8 Inland Empire fires
SoCal Marine killed in Australia crash
Inland Empire firefighter honored in funeral procession
Show More
Proposed 28-story tower would replace Amoeba Music in Hollywood
Video shows NorCal officer pointing gun at man for 9 minutes
Local dad taken by ICE granted emergency stay
Buena Park gas stations believed to be robbed by same suspect
Taylor Swift expected to testify in groping case
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Thunderstorms hit SoCal
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
More Photos