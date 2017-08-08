That's a bold strategy, Cotton. Let's see if it pays off.



On Tuesday, sports fan get to see unconventional sporting events, "the Finest in Seldom Seen Sports," inspired by the movieFor one day, ESPNU has become ESPN8 ("The Ocho"), airing competitions in disc golf, cornhole, arm wrestling and more. It all happens on the appropriate date of 8/8.The network clarified for fans of the 2004 movie, "Unfortunately, Cotton McKnight and Pepper Brooks willbe on-hand to provide colorful commentary of all these great events."Here's the full line-up of events:2016 American Disc Golf Championship2016 WFTDA Roller Derby Championships2016 Sky Zone Ultimate Trampoline DodgeballFirefighters World Challenge XXV2016 Kabaddi World Cup FinalWorld Darts ChampionshipArm Wrestling: Best of WAL 2016 Championship2017 Championship of Bags (Cornhole)EVO 2017 World Championship - Street FighterMoxie GamesU.S. Open Ultimate Championship