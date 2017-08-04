SPORTS

'ESPN8: The Ocho' to air unconventional sports for one day

A still from the 2004 movie ''Dodgeball'' (DodgeballMovie/Facebook)

This Tuesday, sports fan will get to see unconventional sporting events, "the Finest in Seldom Seen Sports," inspired by the movie Dodgeball.

For one day, ESPNU will become ESPN8 ("The Ocho"), airing competitions in disc golf, cornhole, arm wrestling and more. It all happens on the appropriate date of 8/8.

The network clarified for fans of the 2004 movie, "Unfortunately, Cotton McKnight and Pepper Brooks will not be on-hand to provide colorful commentary of all these great events."

Here's the full line-up of events:

Midnight: 2016 American Disc Golf Championship
2 a.m. 2016 WFTDA Roller Derby Championships
4 a.m. 2016 Sky Zone Ultimate Trampoline Dodgeball
5:30 a.m. Firefighters World Challenge XXV
8 a.m. 2016 Kabaddi World Cup Final
9 a.m. World Darts Championship
11:30 a.m. Arm Wrestling: Best of WAL 2016 Championship
12:30 p.m. 2017 Championship of Bags (Cornhole)
2:30 p.m. EVO 2017 World Championship - Street Fighter
5:00 p.m. Moxie Games
7 p.m. U.S. Open Ultimate Championship

See ESPN's announcement for a more detailed description of events.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ESPN and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsESPNbizarremovies
Load Comments
SPORTS
How the Big Baller Brand is trying to disrupt the entire sneaker industry
Dodgers' Kyle Farmer, Alex Wood share a tattoo tribute to paralyzed former teammate
Liberty conclude monster road trip against Sparks
Young pitchers making their way with A's, Angels
More Sports
Top Stories
Flood damages train tracks, delays commutes through Acton
Flash floods cover roads in mud, damage homes in Acton
Armed man flees when Victorville clerk brandishes gun
Former OC officer files lawsuit against Ford over CO leak in patrol cars
Transgender student's family files suit against OC school
Girlfriend who sent texts urging suicide gets 15 months
CA plane passenger spots man texting about sex abuse of kids
Pets of the Week: Kittens Klaus and Java
Show More
San Bernardino not sanctuary city, but DOJ says it will withhold funds
OC police bust 2 businesses posing as arcades for gambling
Excess water in Villa Park Dam to be released into reserve basin
Knight pleads not guilty to threatening 'Straight Outta Compton' director
Irate woman with rifle robs Sprint store
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Thunderstorms hit SoCal
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
More Photos