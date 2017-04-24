This definitely put a smile on my face. ?? the little things. pic.twitter.com/OFKpwcho5H — Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@Mo_12_Sanu) April 22, 2017

For better or for worse, professional athletes are role models for kids around the world, and one Atlanta Falcons player showed a family that it can definitely be for the better.Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu was recently on a flight sitting in front of a family that gave him a hand-written note as they were exiting the plane.Sanu tweeted a picture of that note.In it, the parents thanked him for being a role model for their 10-year-old son who sat behind him, watched him study plays, make healthy food decisions and be polite to everyone around him.Sanu said the sweet letter definitely put a smile on his face.