SPORTS

Falcons player Mohamed Sanu receives heartfelt thank you note from family on plane

(John Bazemore)

For better or for worse, professional athletes are role models for kids around the world, and one Atlanta Falcons player showed a family that it can definitely be for the better.

Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu was recently on a flight sitting in front of a family that gave him a hand-written note as they were exiting the plane.

Sanu tweeted a picture of that note.


In it, the parents thanked him for being a role model for their 10-year-old son who sat behind him, watched him study plays, make healthy food decisions and be polite to everyone around him.

Sanu said the sweet letter definitely put a smile on his face.
Related Topics:
sportsnflacts of kindnessAtlanta Falconsu.s. & worldfeel good
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Rudy Gobert propels Jazz in return after missing 2 games
Brown steps up as an evolved coach in place of Kerr
Dodgers, Giants look to rebound from slow starts
McCarthy, Dodgers salvage final game of series in Arizona
More Sports
Top Stories
Marches to commemorate 102nd anniversary of Armenian genocide
OC dental clinic where children contracted infections reopens
Search continues for missing boy after father's arrest in South Pasadena
Pedestrian struck, killed on 60 Freeway in City of Industry
Man, woman gunned down in South Los Angeles
Large rattlesnake spotted kickin' it with cat in Texas
California advances bill to track deadly superbug infections
Show More
2 drivers hospitalized in Chatsworth head-on crash
Harbor City burglary caught on surveillance video
Watch this incredible indoor skydiving routine
SoCal Armenians recalling somber events of 1915 genocide
Acura adds hybrid power to a popular SUV
More News
Photos
Cal Fire expects wildfire season that could rival 2016
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
More Photos