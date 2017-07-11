Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor kicked off a promotional tour for their upcoming fight with a press conference at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday.McGregor, a UFC star, and Mayweather who retired from boxing in September 2015 after winning all 49 of his pro fights, will box in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 26.The location of the fight was moved this week when promoters reached an agreement with Ice Cube to move the championship of his Big3 basketball league from the T-Mobile Arena to the MGM Grand Garden Arena on that same date.Mayweather and McGregor are launching a four-city tour this week to promote the fight.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.