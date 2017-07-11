SPORTS

Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor appear at Staples to promote upcoming fight

Boxer Floyd Mayweather and UFC star Conor McGregor are seen in undated photos.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor kicked off a promotional tour for their upcoming fight with a press conference at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

WATCH LIVE: Mayweather, McGregor promote upcoming fight

McGregor, a UFC star, and Mayweather who retired from boxing in September 2015 after winning all 49 of his pro fights, will box in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 26.

The location of the fight was moved this week when promoters reached an agreement with Ice Cube to move the championship of his Big3 basketball league from the T-Mobile Arena to the MGM Grand Garden Arena on that same date.

Mayweather and McGregor are launching a four-city tour this week to promote the fight.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsboxingUFCu.s. & worldfightentertainmentLas VegasLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
IOC to pick LA, Paris for 2024, 2028 Olympics in September
San Jose Earthquakes overcome LA Galaxy in Open Cup quarterfinal
De'Aaron Fox: Lakers had no ulterior motive in sitting Lonzo Ball
Cody Bellinger pays homage to his dad after impressive Home Run Derby performance
More Sports
Top Stories
Detectives seek public's help to find Alhambra mom's killer
OC high school coach accused of molesting student
Museum finds 200-year-old wine collection in cellar
OC surfers hoping hurricane produces monster waves
Donald Trump Jr. tweets email chain on Russia meeting
Beachgoers form human chain to rescue family in water
Man found shot to death in Santa Clarita neighborhood
Show More
Ontario woman arrested after dog dies in hot car
IOC to pick LA, Paris for 2024, 2028 Olympics in September
Pet of the Week: Great Dane puppy named Miles
Missing San Pedro 12-year-old reunited with family
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving car in Ontario
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos