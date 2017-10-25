Fontana father bleeds Dodger blue

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) --Fontana father Jason Ackerman has no problem accepting the title of "Dodger super fan." The 37-year-old has an extensive collection of autographs and memorabilia filling his family room, including nearly 200 bobbleheads.
"It's my happy place. It's pretty insane actually," Ackerman said.
Roughly half of Ackerman's bobbleheads are signed and custom-made.
"It's just bobbleheads I would like to see made that aren't made...and that's where it comes in that I get to make them... and it's something special."
A signed photograph of legendary announcer Vin Scully, taken during his time broadcasting in Brooklyn, New York, hangs on Ackerman's wall.
"Back then, you could see he had his drinks and cigarettes...and he would just call the game," Ackerman said.
Ackerman's wife Valerie has no problem with her husband's obsession.
"If he was an Angels fan, I don't think we would've had a second conversation," said Valerie,who also considers herself a super fan.
"People associate us with the Dodgers and baseball in general," she said.
The couple, married for almost 11 years, splurged on two tickets to Game 1 on Tuesday night. The once-in-a-lifetime opportunity cost the Ackermans $1,800. They said it's an experience they won't soon forget, watching the Dodgers beat the Houston Astros 3-1.
"I had strangers hugging me. Everyone was hugging at Dodger Stadium. It was a great feeling," Jason Ackerman said.
The Ackermans plan to watch the remainder of the series from home with family and friends.
Eyewitness News asked Jason Ackerman - when did he realize he was a super fan?
"I guess when you put me on the news," he replied.
Game 2 started at 5:09 p.m. Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.
