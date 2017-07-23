INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --Garth Brooks visited Southern California this weekend for a four-night concert run with his wife, singer Trisha Yearwood, but spent some of his down time helping Southern California kids.
The Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids foundation ran a football camp for 100 Southern California boys and girls, with Los Angeles Rams players serving as coaches.
"Sports is instant family," Brooks told Eyewitness News. "These guys are all going to contribute to society in some way. We want them to make a good contribution. If they leave here today having made one more friend than they came (with), then this camp was a success."
The 100 boys and girls, ages 9-13, at the camp were chosen by local organizations.
Brooks is running the camps at every stop on his current world tour. He attends the camp and spends time with the kids giving them some lessons about life.
Among Rams players serving as coaches were long snapper Jake McQuaid and linebacker Bryce Hager.
"You come out here to have some fun with the kids," McQuaid said. "You get caught up, and you want your team to win. You want the kids to do well. It really is about the kids having a great time. And we're having a great time, too."
The foundation was launched in 1999 and thousands of professional athletes have donated funds or time to help kids develop with sports activities.