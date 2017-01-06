SPORTS

Iconic Harlem Globetrotters celebrate 90th anniversary
EMBED </>More News Videos

The Harlem Globetrotters have entertained generations of basketball fans. (Harlem Globetrotters)

The Harlem Globetrotters have a long history of playing crowd-pleasing basketball with fancy dribbling, impossible trick shots and on-court antics.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, the iconic basketball team is celebrating the 90th anniversary of their first road game in Hinckley, Illinois.

The Globetrotters have lived up to their name by playing in 122 countries in front of hundreds of millions of fans.

The team currently holds 12 world records and was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002.
Related Topics:
sportsbasketballHarlem Globetrottersbuzzworthydistraction
Load Comments
SPORTS
Rivers scores 24, Clippers top Kings 106-98 for 3rd straight
Kase's OT goal lifts Ducks past Coyotes 3-2
Lakers roll past Heat 127-100 after Clarkson, Dragic ejected
Lane Johnson files complaint; lawyer calls arbitration 'sham'
More Sports
Top Stories
Driver pleads guilty in death of autistic student left on Whittier bus
Video: inmates brawl in Chicago jail
New apps save you drive time when repairing or buying cars
California prisoner receives gender-reassignment surgery
Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting leaves 5 dead, 8 hospitalized
LA Derby Dolls looking for funds to keep skating
VIDEO: Man robs 7-Eleven using hand as pretend gun
Show More
Consumer Reports rates space heaters for safety, effectiveness
Jeff Bridges honored with handprint ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre
LAX security increased following Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting
HBO chronicles lives of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher
Car recovered in suspicious case of missing NoHo couple
More News
Top Video
Video: inmates brawl in Chicago jail
Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting leaves 5 dead, 8 hospitalized
LA Derby Dolls looking for funds to keep skating
New apps save you drive time when repairing or buying cars
More Video