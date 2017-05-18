SPORTS

Rams, Chargers stadium opening in Inglewood delayed 1 year due to record rain

Record-breaking rain has delayed the opening of the new stadium in Inglewood by one year.

By ABC7.com staff
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
This winter's record-breaking rain has delayed the opening of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers stadium in Inglewood by one year, Eyewitness News has confirmed.

The $2-billion stadium was slated to be ready for the 2019 season, but the rainy winter has now pushed that back to the 2020 season.

Developers said the rainfall delayed the mass excavation phase.

The 2021 Super Bowl will be hosted at the stadium which is expected to have a capacity of 80,000.

The Rams have been temporarily playing at the Coliseum in Exposition Park while the Chargers were slated to temporarily play at the StubHub Center in Carson.
