LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The International Olympic Committee toured stadiums in Los Angeles on Thursday during a three-day trip to view potential venues for the 2024 Olympics.
Los Angeles and Paris are the finalist to be awarded the coveted games. One advantage the Southland has is its stadiums and pre-existing structures to help cut down on necessary spending.
The International Olympic Committee Evaluation Commission viewed the Coliseum and the Staples Center on Thursday and were expected to stop in Santa Monica as well.
While members got to see the legacy of the Coliseum, which hosted the 1932 and 1984 Olympics, they also got to see its future.
"They could visualize the stadium. We have virtual-reality so they can see what the build out of the track and field would look like in the new Coliseum in addition to the USC improvements that will create boxes and suites," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said.
The committee was scheduled to tour Paris after its trip in L.A. The winner of the 2024 Olympic Games will be announced on Sept. 13.