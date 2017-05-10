EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=1976844" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Members of the IOC toured Los Angeles to see potential venues for the 2024 Olympic Games.

The International Olympic Committee visited Los Angeles on Wednesday to tour possible venues for the 2024 Olympics.Los Angeles officials made a strong case to be awarded the coveted games over co-finalist Paris."When cities around the world are becoming more reluctant to pursue the games, L.A. offers the IOC certainty with 88 percent support, a low-risk verified budget, and a sustainable games' plan that doesn't require us to build a single permanent new venue," Chairman of L.A. 2024 Casey Wasserman said.The committee said the city's use of existing buildings and stadiums gives L.A. a leg up while keeping the projected budget to just over $5 billion. In comparison, the budget for the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia, was more than $55 billion."Los Angeles 2024 has clearly embraced this agenda with its extensive use of existing and temporary venues and its strong focus on sustainability and legacy," Patrick Baumann of the International Olympic Committee Evaluation Commission explained.Several landmarks including the famous water tower at Disney Studios in Burbank were lit up in Olympic colors Tuesday evening before the committee began its tour Wednesday morning.More meetings and venue tours were scheduled in L.A. on Thursday and Friday. The winner of the 2024 Olympic Games will be announced on Sept. 13.