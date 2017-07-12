SPORTS

Israel Del Toro honored with Pat Tillman Award for service at ESPYS

Purple Heart recipient and Paralympian Air Force Master Sgt. Israel Del Toro throws a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game in Chicago, Monday, July 4, 2016. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)

Air Force Sgt. Israel Del Toro received the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2017 ESPYS.

In 2005, Del Toro was on a tour in Afghanistan when his Humvee rolled over a buried mine and exploded. More than 80 percent of his body was covered in severe burns and he lost all of his fingers on his left hand. A year later, Del Toro was not only able to breathe and walk on his own, he also took part in a variety of sports. In 2016, he won a gold medal at the Invictus Games, a sport competition meant for wounded servicemen and women.

"First, I'm humbled for even being considered for this prestigious award named after Pat Tillman, a man I admire, but to actually receive this honor is unbelievable," Del Toro said in a statement. "When I heard that Pat Tillman gave up a career in the NFL to serve his country after the 911 attacks, it gave me so much pride to call him a brother in arms. He truly is a shining example of Service Before Self. To Mrs. Tillman and the Pat Tillman Foundation, I give you my pledge that I'll always try to live up to the true meaning of the Pat Tillman Award for Service in everything I do, and to represent his spirit to the best of my ability."

Del Toro still serves in the military as the first 100 percent combatant Air Force technician.

The Pat Tillman Award is named for the former NFL player and U.S. Army Ranger who died in combat in 2004.

Watch the ESPYS Wednesday, July 12 at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC!

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ESPN and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsespy awardsESPNbe inspired
Load Comments
SPORTS
2017 ESPY winners
Sparks hope to stay unbeaten at home against Sun
ESPYs honor Special Olympian Dustin Plunkett
LA Galaxy complete deal for ex-Willem II right-back Pele van Anholt
More Sports
Top Stories
SoCal congressman files impeachment article against Trump
Kid Rock hints at run for U.S. Senate
LA drivers spend 85 hours a year searching for parking
Fountain Valley gym fights the 'no time' excuse
ESPYs honor Special Olympian Dustin Plunkett
You need to make $109K to afford to rent a 2-bedroom in LA
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
Show More
62-year-old woman punched in face in Long Beach robbery
Man breaks into apartment, throws vacuum, knives at cops
DA: Evidence found in search for 4 missing Pa. men
Michelle Obama to honor Eunice Kennedy Shriver at ESPYS
Trespasser reported at Demi Lovato's home
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos