Sportscaster Joe Davis is going from "Super Sub" to headliner as he takes over on a permanent basis for retired legend Vin Scully.Last year, he did road games with the Dodgers. He will have a new, updated booth to call games. ABC7 sports reporter Ashley Brewer got a chance to see the booth and have a one-on-one chat with Davis."I think as long as you don't look at it as trying to replace Vin because it's impossible. It's a special thing when you look at it as being one of the people that can follow him and be part of that incredible history this organization has it was something that I couldn't say no to," he said.He hopes that fans will give him a chance and respect what he does.