Dodgers 3rd baseman Justin Turner wins All-Star Game spot w/ 20.8M fan votes

Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner warms up before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, June 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles Dodgers third-baseman Justin Turner is headed to the All-Star Game after winning one of the last roster spots on the team thanks to fans.

Die-hard Dodger fans casted their ballots over and over online to get Turner selected to his first major league All-Star Game. Turner won with a record of 20.8 million votes.

Turner surpassed the previous voting mark set by Freddie Freeman in 2013, who received 19.7 million votes.

Mike Moustakas, of the Kansas City Royals, was also chosen by fans to be in the All-Star Game. He drew in 15.6 million votes and became the second player ever to win the All-Star Game final vote twice.

The first game starts July 11.
