Los Angeles Chargers kick off training camp in Costa Mesa

Fans turned out to welcome the Los Angeles Chargers as the team held its first day of training camp in Costa Mesa Sunday afternoon. (KABC)

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) --
Fans turned out to welcome the Los Angeles Chargers as the team held its first day of training camp in Costa Mesa Sunday afternoon.

The Chargers franchise was born in 1960, spending their first season in Los Angeles before moving to San Diego in 1961. Fifty-six years later, the team made its way back to Los Angeles.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant stopped by the training camp, hammering the importance of representing Los Angeles.

Chargers team members also said they were a little unsure what to expect with fans, but they received a warm welcome.

Fans lined up for blocks to get a peek at the training camp experience, which included drills, raffles, photos with the cheerleaders and even an obstacle course.

To see more on the training camp, watch Rob Fukuzaki's report in the video above and Ashley Brewer's below.

Fans give Los Angeles Chargers a warm welcome during opening day of training camp in Orange County.

