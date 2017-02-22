SPORTS

LA, Paris left in race for 2024 Summer Olympics after Budapest withdraws

Los Angeles and Paris are the front-runners to host the 2024 Summer Olympics. (AP Photos/Damian Dovarganes/Francois Mori)

BUDAPEST, Hungary --
Budapest will withdraw its bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympics, leaving only Los Angeles and Paris in the race.

Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs confirmed the withdrawal to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The joint decision by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Budapest Mayor Istvan Tarlos and the Hungarian Olympic Committee will be formally voted on by the Budapest City Assembly.

MORE: Hosting 2024 Olympics could boost LA's economic output by $11.2B, study says

Fidesz, the governing party, said the decision was made to avoid "a loss of international prestige" for Hungary, saying the bid had a very small chance of success.

The bid was expected to face a city-wide referendum promoted by a new political party, which gathered more than 266,000 signatures in favor of holding the vote.

MORE: Unveiled renderings of potential LA venues for 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee will choose the host city in September.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
