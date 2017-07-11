SPORTS

Olympics: LA, Paris present plans to IOC ahead of 2024-2028 decision

Los Angeles has presented its Olympic hosting plans to IOC members, who should vote later Tuesday to ensure the Summer Games return to the United States. (International Olympic Committee)

LAUSANNE, Switzerland --
Los Angeles has presented its Olympic hosting plans to IOC members, who should vote later Tuesday to ensure the Summer Games return to the United States.

Going before bid rival Paris, LA's team led by Mayor Eric Garcetti presented 45 minutes of videos and speeches in a closed-door session about how they would host the 2024 Olympics.

Still, it could be a 2028 Olympics in LA that will be the first American-hosted games since 1996 in Atlanta.

The IOC members will vote later Tuesday on President Thomas Bach's proposal to also award the 2028 hosting rights when they next meet on Sept. 13 in Lima, Peru.

French President Emmanuel Macron is fronting the presentation for Paris, which is favored for 2024 exactly 100 years after its last Olympic hosting duty.
