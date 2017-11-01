Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda, who managed the team's 1988 World Series win, had a simple, but blunt, message for current manager Dave Roberts as he prepared for Game 7.As Roberts was preparing to speak to the media after Game 6, Lasorda could be heard shouting in the hallway.The outspoken 90-year-old told Roberts: "You haven't won (expletive) unless you win tomorrow."Roberts appreciated Lasorda's version of a pep talk."I've heard it all year, and I think that it's great," Roberts said. "It's Tommy's words of encouragement. And yeah, I think for us, we want a championship and we're not done yet."The Associated Press contributed to this report.