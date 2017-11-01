LOS ANGELES DODGERS

Tommy Lasorda has blunt message for Dodgers manager Dave Roberts

EMBED </>More Videos

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts heard a blunt pep talk from team legend Tommy Lasorda heading into Game 7 of the World Series.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda, who managed the team's 1988 World Series win, had a simple, but blunt, message for current manager Dave Roberts as he prepared for Game 7.

As Roberts was preparing to speak to the media after Game 6, Lasorda could be heard shouting in the hallway.

The outspoken 90-year-old told Roberts: "You haven't won (expletive) unless you win tomorrow."

Roberts appreciated Lasorda's version of a pep talk.

"I've heard it all year, and I think that it's great," Roberts said. "It's Tommy's words of encouragement. And yeah, I think for us, we want a championship and we're not done yet."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For complete coverage of the Los Angeles Dodgers, visit abc7.com/dodgers.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles DodgersHouston Astrosworld seriesMLBLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
LOS ANGELES DODGERS
Astros' Yuli Gurriel tips helmet to Yu Darvish before first at-bat
Asian-American groups outraged over delayed suspension of Gurriel
Athletes and celebrities at Game 7 of the World Series
Carl Erskine delivers on past World Series and who will win Wednesday night
More Los Angeles Dodgers
SPORTS
With his 5th home run, George Springer tied the mark for most HRs in a World Series
Astros' Yuli Gurriel tips helmet to Yu Darvish before first at-bat
Asian-American groups outraged over delayed suspension of Gurriel
Athletes and celebrities at Game 7 of the World Series
More Sports
Top Stories
3 teens killed, 3 injured when SUV slams into tree in Oxnard
Asian-American groups outraged over delayed suspension of Gurriel
Caretaker arrested on suspicion of child abuse in Santa Ana
LA homeless would be paid to pick up trash under proposal
SoCal woman shares son's story to raise awareness of epilepsy
Hollywood sex accusations now levied at Brett Ratner
Motive remains unclear after Riverside parent took teacher hostage
South LA house covered with expressions of Dodger fever
Show More
Victims stabs suspect in Placentia home-invasion robbery
World Series 2017: Game 7 stats
FBI locates 2nd man wanted for questioning in NYC attack
Mariah Carey gets hand and footprints cemented in Hollywood history
2 Delta passengers caught engaging in sex act on flight
More News
Top Video
Asian-American groups outraged over delayed suspension of Gurriel
Caretaker arrested on suspicion of child abuse in Santa Ana
Hollywood sex accusations now levied at Brett Ratner
South LA house covered with expressions of Dodger fever
More Video