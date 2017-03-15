LaVar Ball's home burglarized during Chino Hills playoff game

CHINO HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --The home of Lavar Ball was burglarized in Chino Hills while two of his sons played in a high school playoff game Tuesday evening.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said they received a call at about 8:20 p.m. from a neighbor who reported hearing the sound of glass breaking.
When deputies arrived, they said the suspects had already fled the area. LaVar Ball told ESPN that nothing appeared to have been taken.
"Everybody's all right," LaVar Ball said. "Chino Hills has got the best neighborhood watch in the world. As soon as you bust a window, they're calling the police. That's all they did, was break a window."
LaVar Ball was attending a playoff game as his sons LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball were playing for Chino Hills High School.
"I wish I was there. It's not hard to get in my house, it's hard to get out," he said.
Lonzo Ball, the eldest of the Ball brothers, is a standout player at UCLA and expected to be a high pick in the NBA draft this summer.
LiAngelo Ball is set to play for UCLA next season and LaMelo Ball still has two more years of high school remaining.
"It was just a little messed up, that's all. Stuff was out the closet," LiAngelo Ball explained to Eyewitness News.
LaVar Ball made headlines recently after he said he was looking for a package shoe deal for his three sons for $1 billion. He also claimed he "would kill Michael Jordan one-on-one" back in his heyday.
Officials only described the suspects as two males wearing dark clothing. Authorities said they would be reviewing surveillance video to gather more evidence.
Anyone with information that could aid detectives in their investigation was urged to call the Chino Hills Police Station's Detective Bureau at (909) 364-2000.