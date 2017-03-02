SPORTS

Longtime LA Kings announcer Bob Miller says he will retire

Longtime Los Angeles Kings announcer Bob Miller said he will retire during a press conference held on Thursday, March 2, 2017.

Bob Miller, the longtime announcer for the Los Angeles Kings, said on Thursday that he plans to retire.

Miller, 78, has been the play-by-play announcer for the Kings for 44 seasons.

Miller stated he would retire after his final broadcast on April 9 as the Kings take on the Anaheim Ducks in their regular season finale.

The announcement was anticipated as Miller suffered a mild stroke on Jan. 28. He also suffered three other health issues in the last year.


Miller was already working under a reduced schedule.

The legendary broadcaster was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2000.
