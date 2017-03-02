Longtime LA Kings announcer Bob Miller says he will retire

Miller, 78, has been the play-by-play announcer for the Kings for 44 seasons.
Miller stated he would retire after his final broadcast on April 9 as the Kings take on the Anaheim Ducks in their regular season finale.
The announcement was anticipated as Miller suffered a mild stroke on Jan. 28. He also suffered three other health issues in the last year.
Thank you Bob Miller for 44 years and over 3,000 games of greatness! Enjoy your retirement! #GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/XLap8pTOey— STAPLES Center (@STAPLESCenter) March 2, 2017
Miller was already working under a reduced schedule.
The legendary broadcaster was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2000.