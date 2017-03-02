Longtime LA Kings announcer Bob Miller says he will retire

Thank you Bob Miller for 44 years and over 3,000 games of greatness! Enjoy your retirement! #GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/XLap8pTOey — STAPLES Center (@STAPLESCenter) March 2, 2017

Bob Miller, the longtime announcer for the Los Angeles Kings, said on Thursday that he plans to retire.Miller, 78, has been the play-by-play announcer for the Kings for 44 seasons.Miller stated he would retire after his final broadcast on April 9 as the Kings take on the Anaheim Ducks in their regular season finale.The announcement was anticipated as Miller suffered a mild stroke on Jan. 28. He also suffered three other health issues in the last year.Miller was already working under a reduced schedule.The legendary broadcaster was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2000.