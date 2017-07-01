SPORTS

Manny Pacquiao loses WBO world welterweight title to Jeff Horn

Manny Pacquiao, left, and Jeff Horn pose for a photo after weighing in, Tuesday, July 1, 2017, in Brisbane, Australia. (AP Photo/John Pye)

BRISBANE, Australia --
Manny Pacquiao lost his WBO welterweight world title to Jeff Horn in a stunning, unanimous points decision in a Sunday afternoon bout billed as the Battle of Brisbane in front of more than 50,000 people.

The 11-time world champion entered the fight at Suncorp Stadium as a hot favorite but got more than he bargained for against the 29-year-old former schoolteacher. Still, Pacquiao dominated the later rounds and the result could have gone his way.

Pacquiao's long-time trainer Freddie Roach predicted the fight would be short and sweet but Horn - unbeaten in his 17 previous professional fights - applied pressure by winning some of the early rounds and Pacquiao needed treatment during the 6th and 7th rounds for a cut on the top of his head that resulted from a clash of heads.
