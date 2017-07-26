SPORTS

Mayweather-McGregor fight to be shown live in movie theaters

Movie theaters around the U.S. will show the Aug. 26 fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.

LOS ANGELES --
The bout between the undefeated boxer and the Irish UFC champion will cost $99.95 on high-definition pay-per-view TV. Tickets for the fight at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena will range from $500 to $10,000 - and there aren't many $500 seats.

Meanwhile, movie theater tickets for the fighting spectacle of the year are being sold at $40 per adult in advance. A complete list of participating theaters, including many across the Southland, can be found at www.FathomEvents.com.

Fathom Events and Mayweather Promotions announced the partnership on Tuesday.

Mayweather is coming out of retirement for a boxing match against a UFC star who has never boxed professionally.
