Michael Oher of 'The Blind Side' released from Panthers following concussion issues

Michael Oher and his family (image courtesy Facebook)

By ABC7.com staff
Michael Oher, the offensive tackle who was subject of "The Blind Side," has been released from the Carolina Panthers following lingering concussion issues.

Oher missed the last 13 games of last season in the concussion protocol.

At age 31, with health questions, it's not clear what the release means for the possibility of him playing in the NFL again.

Shortly after his release, Oher tweeted "The Brain is a scary thing. You have to be careful with it."


Oher was the real-life subject of the 2009 film "The Blind Side" and 2006 book of the same name by Michael Lewis. The story followed Oher's life and career from his impoverished upbringing to his adoption, his success in college football and his drafting by the Baltimore Ravens.

The film was nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Picture category and Sandra Bullock won the Oscar for Best Actress for her portrayal of Oher's adoptive mother.

The Panthers signed him to a two-year $7 million contract in 2015. He then signed a three-year extension in 2016 for $21.6 million, but was placed on injured reserve with a concussion only three games into the 2016-17 season.
