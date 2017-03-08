SPORTS

Nike introduces hijab for Muslim female athletes

In this undated image provided by Nike, figure skater Zahra Lari model wears Nike's new hijab for Muslim female athletes. (Vivienne Balla/AP)

BEAVERTON, Ore. --
Nike has unveiled a hijab for Muslim female athletes.

The Nike Pro Hijab has been in development for a year, the company said. Athletes contributed input into the product, and figure skater Zahra Lari was among those who tested it.

The pull-on hijab is made of light, stretchy fabric that includes tiny holes for breathability and an elongated back so it will not come untucked. It will come in three colors: black, vast grey and obsidian. Beaverton-based Nike says the hijab will be available for sale next year.

Lari, a hopeful for the Winter Olympics next year in Pyeongchang, South Korea, posted photos of herself wearing the hijab on her Instagram page. Lari is from Abu Dhabi and represents the United Arab Emirates.


"Can't believe this is finally here!!" she wrote.

Last summer, fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad of New York became the first Muslim American woman to compete for the United States wearing a hijab at the Olympics. She earned a bronze medal at the Rio Games.

The U-17 Women's World Cup last October in Jordan marked the first time Muslim players wore headscarves during a FIFA event. Soccer's international governing body formally lifted a ban on head coverings in 2014, recognizing Muslim and Sikh players.

Meanwhile, the governing body for basketball, FIBA, has come under fire for banning headscarves during international competition.
Related Topics:
sportsmuslimsnikeu.s. & worldsports equipmentsportsislam
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
LA Galaxy make offer to Man United for Zlatan Ibrahimovic - source
Clippers head to Chicago looking to end skid
How did the Lakers get here? The inside story of the Buss drama
Buss brothers Johnny, Jim trying to bust family trust, sister Janie says
More Sports
Top Stories
4th victim dies from Riverside plane crash
Torrance high school baseball player killed in car crash
Allred: Photo scandal a 'betrayal' of women Marines
Videos show robberies amid crime spike in downtown Los Angeles
Los Angeles primary election results
Deputy fatally shoots armed man outside Ladera Heights gym
Kidnapping, chase end in officer-involved shooting in South Los Angeles
Show More
VIDEO: Burglars strike Flame Broiler restaurant in Laguna Hills
Man deported 5 times kills woman in North Hills hit-and-run
Baby hippo at Cincinnati Zoo gets ramp for her pool
Breast cancer vaccine is 'game changer,' doctor says
Franciscan monastery adopts cute dog
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos