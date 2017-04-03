The University of North Carolina defeated Gonzaga University 71-65 Monday evening, adding the school's sixth NCAA Championship to its prestige.North Carolina was led by guard Joel Berry II, who dropped 22 points while dishing out 6 assists.The Tar Heels also appeared in the 2016 championship game, but were defeated 77-74 at the buzzer by Villanova University. This is the team's first championship since 2009.North Carolina head coach Roy Williams won his third title in his fourth championship game.The Tar Heels were the most popular selection for champion in the 68-team field before the tournament by bracketeers on ESPN. The Bulldogs were the fifth most popular selection for champion.Gonzaga was led by guards Josh Perkins and Nigel Williams-Goss, who combined for 28 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists.This was Gonzaga's first NCAA title game after making 19 consecutive NCAA tournament appearances.DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.