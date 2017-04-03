SPORTS

Opening Day kicks off at Dodger Stadium

It's Opening Day for the Los Angeles Dodgers as the boys in blue are set to battle the San Diego Padres on Monday. (KABC)

ELYSIAN PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Dodgers will begin its 60th season on Monday as the boys in blue battle the San Diego Padres.

Pregame ceremonies are set to begin around 12:40 p.m., paying homage to the tradition and pageantry of Opening Day.

A special video will be played, leading into ceremonial first pitches by Wally Moon and Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda.


Fans are encouraged to arrive early to the sold-out game. Auto and stadium gates will open at 10 a.m., with Dodger Stadium Express shuttle bus service from Union Station starting at 10:10 a.m.

Clayton Kershaw is making his seventh consecutive Opening Day start. He's 6-0, so fans are hoping Monday's game will be a lock.


Fans on Opening Day will see some changes outside and inside Dodger Stadium, including the concession stands, and likely of most significance to fans, the broadcast booth.

Changes outside the stadium include the ring road behind center field being reconfigured in an effort to reduce congestion and the creation of a new premium parking lot between the former 76 station and the center field transit road.

Inside the stadium, there are several new memorabilia displays, featuring Vin Scully, Jackie Robinson and Sandy Koufax.

Sportscaster Joe Davis has become the Dodgers full-time television play-by-play broadcaster, succeeding Scully, who retired at the conclusion of the 2016 season following a record 67 years with the team.

EMBED More News Videos

Sportscaster Joe Davis is going from "Super Sub" to headliner as he takes over on a permanent basis for retired legend Vin Scully.


Can't make it to Opening Day? Fans who make it to the stadium this week will be privy to free gifts -- including a Dodgers phone charger on Tuesday and a replica Fernando Valenzuela jersey on Wednesday.

Hungry? There will be some new items at the concession stands: Budweiser's Bud & Burgers and King's Hawaiian Grill concession stands will be making their debuts on Opening Day.

Bud & Burgers will feature the Dodger Burger, a grilled Dodger Dog grilled on top of a beef patty.

King's Hawaiian Grill will have a premium barbecue menu including Pulled Pork Sliders made with original Hawaiian sweet rolls, Smoked Pork Nachos, Big Island Lava Wings and the Hawaiian BBQ Dodger Dog with a King's Hawaiian hot dog bun, pulled pork and the chain's original sweet pineapple barbecue sauce.

EMBED More News Videos

Thousands flocking to Dodger Stadium for Opening Day will not only see the team in action - they'll also be privy to some delicious new items at the concession stand.

New dishes at Dodger Stadium include:

- BaseBowls featuring Poke bowls, Teriyaki Chicken bowl, Kalua Pork bowl and the Vietnamese Rice Noodle bowl. They will be available on the field level at aisle 45 on the third base side;

- Chick-N-Tots, house made marinated chicken bites with topping options of chili cheese, Buffalo sauce, garlic, oil and parmesan cheese. They will be available on the field level at aisle 8 on the first base side;

- Mediterranean Quinoa salad, Strawberry & Beets Salad and fresh sandwiches such as Turkey Club, Albacore Tuna Salad and Grilled Vegetable Flatbread will be available at United Healthcare Market Place Locations on the field level at aisle 5, the loge level at aisle 137 and the reserve level at aisle 5.

- Shock Top Bratwurst, spicy pork bratwurst link infused with Shock Top beer served on a warm bun with caramelized onions and spicy brown mustard will be available at the Extreme Loaded Dog Stands on the field level at aisle 48, the loge level at aisle 135 and the reserve level at aisle 2; and

- Desserts such as funnel cakes topped with powdered sugar, chocolate drizzle and whipped cream; glazed churros; cinnamon sugar churro served with blue ice cream; deep fried Oreos and Twinkies will be available at Trolley Dodger Treats on the field level at aisle 46 on the first base side.

City News Service contributed to this report.
