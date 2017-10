Pink's Hot Dogs is going blue to support the Los Angeles Dodgers going to the World Series.The owners say the marquee has never been changed in 78 years but now everything that was pink or red is blue.Employees are wearing blue T-shirts and hats that state: "Pink's loves the Dodgers!"And there's a super special: a Blue's bacon chili cheesedog for $4.80. That's $2 off the regular price.Proceeds go to the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, with a minimum of $2,900.