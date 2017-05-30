Potential deal would send Olympics to Paris in 2024, LA in 2028, report says

Paris would host the 2024 Summer Olympics and Los Angeles would get the 2028 Games under a deal gaining momentum in the International Olympic Committee, according to a published report.
Key IOC officials are lining up behind the plan, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Los Angeles and Paris are the two remaining bidders for the 2024 Summer Games, but IOC members have been divided since visiting both locations this year.
LA hosted the Olympic delegation earlier this month, bringing IOC members to key venues like the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and Staples Center, and lighting up key landmarks around the city.
Mayor Eric Garcetti also led a delegation to Denmark in April to make the city's pitch.
Paris last hosted the Olympics in 1924, meaning the 2024 Games would mark the 100th anniversary. Los Angeles previously hosted in 1984 and 1932.
Tokyo will host the 2020 Summer Games.
For now, Los Angeles bid committee members say they remain focused on getting the Games in 2024.
"While the IOC is reviewing its bid process, we remain focused on the 2024 Games," LA 2024 said. "We're honored that Los Angeles is a 2024 Candidate City at this important time for the Olympic and Paralympic Movements, and we look forward to collaborating with the IOC in the months ahead."
The IOC is expected to meet June 9 to debate the options and then announce a decision by September.
