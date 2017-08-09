SPORTS

Legendary Mexican soccer star Rafael Marquez Alvarez sanctioned for drug ties

EMBED </>More Videos

Legendary Mexican soccer player Rafael Marquez Alvarez and a well-known norteno band leader are among 22 people sanctioned for alleged ties to a drug trafficking organization.

MEXICO CITY --
Legendary Mexican soccer player Rafael Marquez Alvarez and a well-known norteno band leader are among 22 people sanctioned for alleged ties to a drug trafficking organization, the United States Treasury announced Wednesday.

The Treasury said in a statement that it will also sanction 43 entities in Mexico, including a soccer team and casino.

The sanctions are the result of a multi-year investigation of the drug trafficking organization allegedly headed by Raul Flores Hernandez.

It is the single largest such designation of a drug trafficking organization ever by its Office of Foreign Assets Control, the statement said.

Marquez is a former Barcelona and New York Red Bulls star who currently plays for the Mexican soccer club Atlas in Guadalajara and is captain of the Mexican national team.

Messages left for Marquez's agent Enrique Nieto seeking comment were not immediately answered.

Flores Hernandez allegedly operated independently in the northern city of Guadalajara, but maintained alliances with the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels.

The Mexican Attorney General's Office also seized related assets, including the Grand Casino near Guadalajara, according to the Treasury statement.

"Raul Flores Hernandez has operated for decades because of his longstanding relationships with other drug cartels and his use of financial front persons to mask his investments of illegal drug proceeds," OFAC Director John E. Smith said in the statement.

Federal drug trafficking indictments against Flores Hernandez were returned in March in Washington and the southern district of California.

The U.S. government referred to Marquez and norteno singer Julio Cesar Alvarez, better known as Julion Alvarez, as people with longstanding relationships with Flores Hernandez, who "have acted as front persons for him and his (drug trafficking organization) and held assets on their behalf."

The sanctions freeze all U.S. assets of the people and entities named and forbid U.S. citizens from doing business with them.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportssoccermexicodrug arrestu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Wife of Clippers' Reed wants domestic battery charge dropped
Cardale Jones responds to Josh Rosen: 'Chill bro, play school'
Diamondbacks in position to win series vs. Dodgers
Angels, Orioles soldier on with pitching woes
More Sports
Top Stories
Glendale woman shot, killed in quiet Montrose neighborhood
Man found dead in Hesperia house fire amid hoarding conditions
PHOTOS: Hollywood superheroes struggle with broken dreams
Study: Pot smokers have greater risk of death from blood pressure
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in San Clemente
FBI serves search warrant on Paul Manafort's home
Man found fatally stabbed at park in San Fernando
Woman sentenced to death after leaving cousin to die in box
Show More
Orange County man claims he found dead geckos in beer
Couple killed in crash one day after their wedding
Trump touts nuke strength as Tillerson urges calm on NKorea
'Mommy!' Air Force MSgt. surprises kids in class
Suspect arrested after vehicle hits 6 soldiers in Paris suburb
More News
Top Video
Man found fatally stabbed at park in San Fernando
Glendale woman shot, killed in quiet Montrose neighborhood
Study: Pot smokers have greater risk of death from blood pressure
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in San Clemente
More Video