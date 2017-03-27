SPORTS

Raiders' move to Las Vegas expected to be approved Monday

John P. Kelleher holds up a sign outside the Oakland Coliseum before the start of a rally to keep the Oakland Raiders from moving Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Oakland. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

PHOENIX, Ariz. --
Barring an unforeseen obstacle, the Oakland Raiders seem certain to get approval Monday to relocate to Las Vegas.

Several team owners have said this week they don't envision a scenario where Raiders owner Mark Davis doesn't get the required 24 votes to move the team.

Chargers owner Dean Spanos, whose team went from San Diego to Los Angeles in January, said late Sunday he "expects" the vote to go the Raiders' way, and that he "would vote for it."

One owner, speaking anonymously because he is not authorized to speak for the NFL, told The Associated Press: "Not only have no hurdles been made clear to us, but there isn't any opposition to it."

Added another, also speaking anonymously for the same reasons: "It's going to happen and the sooner we do it, the better it is for the league and for the Raiders."

Yes, the NFL is about to have a third franchise move in just over a year. The Rams played last season in Los Angeles after switching from St. Louis. Earlier this year, the Chargers moved from San Diego to L.A. , although they will play in a soccer stadium until the $2.6 billion facility they will share with the Rams is ready in 2019. The Rams are playing in the Los Angeles Coliseum until then.

Now, the Raiders are set to become the second pro franchise in Las Vegas, following the NHL's Golden Knights, who begin play in the fall in an already-built arena. The Raiders could spend the next two or even three seasons in the Bay Area before their stadium - whose estimated cost has recently dropped from $1.9 billion to $1.7 billion - is ready.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and a group trying to keep the team in Oakland, made a last-ditch presentation to the NFL last week. But that letter was "filled with uncertainty," according to Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The Raiders' move became more certain earlier this month when Bank of America stepped up with a $650 million loan to Davis. That replaced the same amount the Raiders lost when the league balked at having casino owner Sheldon Adelson involved and he was dropped from the team's plans.

Leaving the Bay Area is not something new with the Raiders, who played in Los Angeles from 1982-94 before heading back to Oakland. Davis was passed over last year in an attempt to move to a stadium in the LA area that would have been jointly financed with the Chargers. Instead, the owners approved the Rams' relocation and gave the Chargers an option to join them, which they exercised this winter.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft said "I hope so," when asked if he thinks the relocation will be approved. Getting that vote on the Raiders out of the way early is a smart move because there are many other issues they will consider this week. Among those:

-Shortening regular-season overtimes from 15 minutes to 10.

-Allowing referees to use tablets to review plays rather than "go under the hood," with final decisions being made by Dean Blandino and his officiating staff in New York, with consultation with the ref.

-Prohibiting "leapers" who try to block field goals and extra points.

-Amending the coaches' challenge system, either by allowing a third challenge if a team is successful on one of its first two tries; now, it must be successful on both challenges to get a third.

-Entirely eliminating the three challenges per team.

-Permitting a coach to challenge any officials' decision except on scoring plays or turnovers.

-Adding protection for a defenseless player to a receiver running a route.

-Eliminating the summer cutdown to 75 players, leading to just one cut day at the end of the preseason.

-Allowing teams to opt out of using the "color rush" jerseys in Thursday night games.

-Letting clubs negotiate with a potential hire for head coach even when that coach's team is still playing in the postseason.

-Permitting a team to hire another team's employee during the season as long as the employer consents.
Related Topics:
sportsoaklandOakland RaidersnflfootballLas VegasNevadaNorthern California
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Oakland Raiders file paperwork to relocate to Las Vegas
Raiders boost Vegas commitment to $1.2 billion, operations, risk
Sources: Raiders 'close' to filing for relocation to Las Vegas
SPORTS
Showstopper
Romain Alessandrini hopes to make history with LA Galaxy
Ducks soar in 6-3 win over Rangers, returning Lundqvist
Blazers beat Lakers 97-81, tie Denver for final spot in West
More Sports
Top Stories
Motive unclear after suspect in fatal shooting of Pomona boy arrested
1 feared dead, multiple injuries in 4-alarm fire in Oakland
Thieves steal coin worth $4.5M in heist at German museum
Santa Ana teen shot in suspected gang-related shooting
Parolee stabs girlfriend to death in San Bernardino, police say
Mayor: 'Fearless Girl' statue can stay through Feb. 2018
Woman pleads guilty to groping female passenger on flight
Show More
Granada Hills high school wins CA academic decathlon
Race-based school budget cuts spark outrage in NoHo
Rally forms in protest of fatal Boyle Heights officer-involved shooting
Fresno woman fulfills dying father's dream to see her graduate
3 injured, 2 critically, in wrong-way crash on 215 in Riverside
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos